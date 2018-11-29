

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Real estate firm Hammerson Plc (HMSO.L) announced Thursday that it has completed the sale of the 50% stake in Highcross shopping centre in Leicester to an Asian investor introduced by M&G Real Estate for 236 million pounds.



The completion of the transaction follows successful standard EU competition clearance and the arrangement of a 165.2 million pounds loan by the joint venture.



Hammerson will use the net proceeds from the sale to reduce drawings under its revolving credit facilities and reduce net debt. The proceeds from Hammerson's 50% share of the loan, around 82.6 million pounds, will also be used to reduce drawings under revolving credit facilities with no impact to Group net debt.



