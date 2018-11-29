Eolus Vind AB: Eolus makes annual report for the fiscal year September 2017 - August 2018 public

Hässleholm, Sweden, November 29, 2018

Eolus Vind AB (publ) is hereby making the annual report for the fiscal year September 1, 2017 - August 31, 2018 public.

The annual report is now available for downloading at www.eolusvind.com or by phone +46 10 199 88 00.

The AGM will be held in Hässleholm Saturday January 26, 2019 at 3 PM CET. In conjunction with the AGM Eolus according to tradition will arrange a wind power and environmental seminar.

The annual report will be translated into English and made available on www.eolusvind.com.

For further information contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 10 199 88 02

Catharina Persson, CFO, +46 10 199 88 17

Johan Hammarqvist, head of communications, +46 10 199 88 10

This information is information that Eolus Vind AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 8.30 AM CET on November 29, 2018.

About Eolus:

Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries as well as the United States to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed more than 540 wind turbines of the approximately 3 400 wind turbines operating in Sweden. Eolus operates more than 400 MW on behalf of customers.



Eolus Vind AB has about 8 200 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com

