

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX.L), a specialist closed life fund consolidator, reported 664 million pounds of cash generation in 2018, compared to 653 million pounds in 2017. The Group has delivered 1.3 billion pounds cash generation in 2017 and 2018, exceeding the upper end of its cash generation target of 1.0 billion pounds - 1.2 billion pounds for this period.



The company noted that it has significantly strengthened its Solvency II surplus position during the year to a Group surplus of 3.1 billion pounds as at 30 September 2018.



Assets under administration remain stable at 240 billion pounds as at 30 September 2018, reflecting net business inflows of 3.3 billion pounds by end third-quarter on Open business in the UK and Europe. Proforma Assets under administration of 240 billion pounds at 31 December 2017.



