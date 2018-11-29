

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Thomas Cook Group PLC (TCKGY.PK, TCG.L) reported a pretax loss of 53 million pounds for the year ended 30 September 2018 compared to profit of 43 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 10.6 pence compared to profit of 0.7 pence per share, last year. Underlying EBIT declined to 250 million pounds from 326 million pounds. Underlying loss per share was 0.3 pence compared to profit of 9.1 pence.



Fiscal year Group revenue increased by 6% to 9.58 billion pounds, due to a return in popularity for holidays to Turkey and North Africa (Tunisia and Egypt) which grew by 44%.



The Board decided to suspend the dividend for fiscal 2018, reflecting the overall net loss after tax reported by the Group. The Group noted that this decision does not reflect a change in the long-term dividend policy, which is to target dividend growth that reflects the Group's progress in underlying earnings per share.



Looking to 2019, the Group expects to deliver progress on underlying EBIT and lower separately disclosed items, leading to substantial progress on reported operating profit. The Group said reported operating profit will be a primary focus going forward, together with free cash generation.



