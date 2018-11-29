

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' producer confidence rose for a second straight month in November to its highest level in five months, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The producer confidence index climbed to 7.2 from 5.9 in October. The latest reading was the highest since May, when the score was 7.7.



The confidence reading was above its 20-year average of 0.9. Confidence had peaked at 10.9 in February.



Dutch producers were especially more positive regarding the expected activity and stocks of finished products in November, the CBS said.



