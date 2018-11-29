Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL):

An amendment to the French Finance Law for 2019, modifying the general tax code, aims at specifying the rules relating to the territoriality of corporate tax applicable to companies operating telecommunications satellites.

It is too early at this stage to assess the eventual impact for Eutelsat in the event that the amendment is adopted.

About Eutelsat Communications

Established in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading operators of communication satellites. Through its global fleet of satellites and ground-based infrastructure, Eutelsat enables its clients in the Video, Data, Government Services, and Fixed and Mobile connectivity sectors to efficiently connect to their clients wherever they may be. Eutelsat broadcasts nearly 7,000 channels, operated by the largest television groups, reaching an audience of one billion television viewers equipped for satellite reception or connected to land networks. Based in Paris, Eutelsat relies on a global network of offices and teleports. Its teams, comprised of a thousand employees from 46 countries strive daily to offer the best quality service.

Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange (Euronext Paris) under the symbol ETL.

To learn more about Eutelsat, go to www.eutelsat.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181128005911/en/

Contacts:

Media

Marie-Sophie Ecuer, Tel.: 33 1 53 98 37 91, mecuer@eutelsat.com

Jessica Whyte, Tel.: 33 1 53 98 37 91, jwhyte@eutelsat.com

Investors

Joanna Darlington, Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30, jdarlington@eutelsat.com

Cédric Pugni, Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30, cpugni@eutelsat.com

Alexandre Enjalbert, Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30, aenjalbert@eutelsat.com