Forbion, a leading European life science venture capital firm, today announces that Carlo Incerti, M.D., will be joining Forbion as Operating Partner, effective 1 January 2019.

A medical doctor by training, Dr. Carlo Incerti brings over three decades of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. He will join Forbion from Sanofi Genzyme where he currently holds the position of Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Medical Affairs.

Prior to its acquisition by Sanofi in 2011, Dr. Incerti held a number of positions of increasing scope and responsibility at Genzyme, working first in the Europe division in the Netherlands (1993-2010) before being appointed Senior Vice President of Global Market Access (2010-2011).

Prior to his time at Sanofi and Genzyme, Dr. Incerti was a founding shareholder, Board member and Chief Executive officer at Biofil S.r.l., a start-up active in the development, manufacturing and commercialisation of systems for leukocyte depletion of blood and derivatives, which was acquired by Fresenius Kabi of Germany in 1993.

Dr. Incerti is also Chairman of the Board at Molmed, S.p.a., a Member of the Governing Board of IMI, the Innovative Medicines Initiative, a Member of the Board of EuropaBio and a Founding Member and on the Consortium Assembly of IRDiRC, the International Rare Diseases Research Consortium.

In his spare time, Dr. Incerti is an avid tennis player, rock and ice climber and competitor in historic car racing.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Carlo Incerti said:

"I am excited to be joining Forbion after my long tenure as a corporate executive. Having started at Genzyme when it was still a small US-based enterprise and seeing it grow into a multi-national, multi-billion dollar company, my focus has always been on patients as well as on scientific innovation, which is fundamental to addressing unmet medical needs. These are the same values I have found with the team at Forbion, where capital is invested with the potential to enhance and transform the lives of patients. What attracted me the most to Forbion is the attention the firm pays to the operational aspects of portfolio management which, in my experience, is key to success.

The current landscape of the European Biopharmaceutical industry could not be more attractive, with many opportunities characterized by both strong science and talented entrepreneurs and managers. I believe that my experience in the R&D and Access areas, together with the global network of professionals I have developed over the years, will act as a catalyst and further bolster Forbion-led projects."

Sander Slootweg, Managing Partner at Forbion Capital Partners, added:

"We welcome Carlo to our team and are extremely honored and pleased that Carlo has decided to join Forbion as Operating Partner, bringing to our firm his pioneering expertise, gained through over 30 years in a variety of senior management and committee roles at Sanofi Genzyme. Having recently launched our latest EUR 360 million Forbion IV fund, Carlo will play a key role in our company-building strategy, as a driver of new Forbion-led initiatives, as a board member of our portfolio companies and as a mentor to the founding scientists and entrepreneurs of our exciting, young start-ups. Finally, Carlo, a true people person, will also contribute his vast network, spanning the biotech pharma industry, to Forbion and our portfolio companies.

About Forbion

Forbion is a dedicated life sciences venture capital firm with offices in The Netherlands and Germany. Forbion invests in life sciences companies that are active in the (bio-) pharmaceutical space. Forbion's investment team has built an impressive performance track record since the late nineties with successful investments in over 50 companies. Forbion manages well over EUR 1 billion across ten funds. Forbion is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment. Besides financial objectives, Forbion selects investments that will positively affect health and well-being of patients. Its investors include the EIF, through its European Recovery Programme (ERP), LfA, Dutch Venture Initiative (DVI) facilities and AMUF facilities and the KFW through the ERP Venture Capital Fondsfinanzierung facility. Forbion operates a joint venture with BGV, the manager of seed and early stage funds focused on Benelux and Germany. For more information, please visit: www.forbion.com.

