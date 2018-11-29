Marriott International Wins Best Employer of the Year Title at the 4th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards in Dubai Organized by Hozpitality Group

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, November 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

After receiving over 185,000 votes for various categories, the popular choice Awards for hospitality industry were a great success

The recently rebranded Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City hosted the 4th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards on Wednesday 28th Nov., 2018. The full house event was attended by over 400 top hospitality leaders in the Middle East. The glamorous evening included a reception, a great meal and excellent entertainment, in addition to the actual awards ceremony. The show was presented by Laura Buckwell.

Michael Wale, CEO, Kerzner International, won the Hotelier of the Year Award while Bill Keffer, GM, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, walked away with 'General Manager of the Year' title.

Among the other prominent winners were:-

Entrepreneur of the Year:- Suneel Bhambhani, MD, Fusion Food & Entertainment Dubai

Executive Chef of the Year:- Nurettin Celik , Executive Chef, Rixos the Palm, Dubai

Human Resources/Training of the Year:- Aseem Kapoor, Corporate Director of HR, Emaar Hospitality Group

CSR Champion of the Year:- Uwe Micheel, Director of Kitchens, Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek

Hotel of the Year (5 Star):- Atlantis, The Palm Dubai

Hotel of the Year (Best Weekend Getaway):- Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa Dubai

Best New Deluxe Hotel of the Year:- FIVE Palm Jumeirah Dubai

Best New Deluxe Hotel of the Year :- Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche

Best Hospitality Employer of the Year :- Marriott International

Hospitality Leader of the Year:- Cherif Hosny, Chief Hospitality Officer, Meraas Holding

Marketing Leader of the Year:- Sam Dulka , Director of Campaigns, Dubai Tourism

Business Leader of the Year:- Haitham Mattar, CEO, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority

Finance Leader of the Year:- Omar A Khalaf, Chief Financial Officer, Habtoor Hospitality

The list of all the award winners can be seen at http://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/winners-2018

"We received an amazing response to online voting for the 4th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards 2018 with over 185,000 votes for various categories. The Awards were presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry," said Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality Group.

"We are happy to have the consistent support from our sponsors from the beginning, Delta Food Industries, Danube Group, NVK designs, Excite Tourism, Zarya Wellness, Barakat Foods, Fusia Events, TTG MENA, Zee TV, Radio Suno102.4 FM and Absolute Frame," added Raj Bhatt.

Hozpitality Group also announced the 2nd edition of exclusive awards for Chefs in MEA 'Chef Excellence Awards' on 12th June, 2019 to be held at the luxurious Rixos Premium JBR in Dubai. We are partnering with Emirates Culinary Guild andICCA and are looking for a great event together said Raj Bhatt.

Hozpitality Group also re-launched their Social media networking and Media announcements website www.hozpitalityplus.com for everyone interested in the Hospitality Industry and Hospitality professionals with other people who share similar personal or career interests, activities, backgrounds or real-life connections.

Hozpitality Plus allows users to share ideas, discussions, blogs, reviews, digital photos and videos, posts, and to inform others about online or real-world activities and events with people in their network.

"Our mission is to bring Hospitality Industry closer. The Hozpitality Plus platform offers a place to connect with people interested in Hospitality industry. This empowers people to learn from each other and to better understand the world and the industry," added Raj.

