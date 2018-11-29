AQMetrics Recognised in Top 100 RegTech Firms for Second Year Running

DUBLIN and LONDON, November 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

AQMetrics, the award-winning provider of regulatory compliance and risk solutions, is honoured to be included in the RegTech 100, as one of the world's most innovative RegTech companies.

The RegTech 100 list acknowledges companies for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or to generate cost savings or efficiency improvements across the compliance function. A panel of analysts and industry experts evaluated 824 companies to arrive at this year's list, which at nearly double the number of companies in consideration last year, highlights the rapid growth and competitive nature of the RegTech industry.

"To once again be listed as one of the top 100 RegTech companies is a vindication of our vision to become the leading Global RegTech company," said AQMetrics CEO Geraldine Gibson. "Our commitment is to continue scaling the AQMetrics online and mobile platform for global risk and regulatory reporting solutions. We believe that AQMetrics connected platform is the foundation for solving the regulatory burden faced by our wide range of customers from banks through to individual investment managers."

About AQMetrics

AQMetrics is a leading RegTech company focused on delivering regulatory risk and compliance solutions for financial professionals. We recognized that the accepted methods of managing risk and compliance were slow, outmoded, and inefficient. We drew upon our team's deep experience in innovation, technology, law, and financial services to build a platform that performed markedly better, helping our clients leverage technology to more efficiently meet regulatory obligations. The AQMetrics platform has been tested, proven and perfected.

