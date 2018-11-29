

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Greene King (GNK.L) reported profit before tax of 127.7 million pounds for the twenty-four weeks ended 14 October 2018 compared to 123.7 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 33.1 pence compared to 35.1 pence. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 128.2 million pounds from 127.9 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share were up 0.3% to 33.1 pence.



First-half Group revenue was 1.05 billion pounds, 1.9% ahead of last year, driven by strong sales performances in Pub Company and Brewing & Brands. Pub Company delivered total sales of 850.3 million pounds, up 1.6% from 2.4% fewer pubs.



The board has recommended a half year dividend per share of 8.8 pence, in line with last year. This will be paid on 18 January 2019 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 7 December 2018.



Greene King said the strong momentum in Pub Company has been maintained since the period end with LFL sales up 2.9% after 30 weeks. There has been no material change in guidance since the preliminary results announced in June 2018.



Rooney Anand, CEO, said 'Looking forward, Christmas bookings are up on last year and we look forward to ensuring customers have a great time celebrating the festive season in our pubs. Ongoing uncertainty around Brexit may impact on consumer confidence, but as a team we are focused on our key strategic priorities and remain confident of our outlook for the financial year.'



