Bublar Group Subsidiary Vobling and Havas Worldwide Have Joined Forces With Air France in Creating a First of its Kind Augmented Reality (AR) Based Event Experience

Air France is engaging event participants with the new mobile application, "Air France AR world", letting them discover a new digital and interactive layer to their physical worlds. The app digitally displays a map of the world and visualizes key destinations with AR-technology. The experience is interactive, informative, engaging and users can also participate in an integrated quiz with the chance to win long haul flights.

The experience has been implemented at events in Gothenburg, Oslo and in Bergen. More events will take place during Spring 2019. Thanks to this app and events, Air France advances its ability to promote key destinations as well as newly launched - highlighting attractions and things to do that otherwise could be missed out by travelers.

"We really wanted to showcase our broad portfolio of destinations and inspirational examples of what they have to offer our customers. AR combined with events are the optimal tools for us making this possible", says Maria Hagelberg, Marketing Manager Air France and KLM North Europe.

"Air France AR world" has been developed by the global agency network Havas Worldwide's subsidiary Bizkit Havas in cooperation with Vobling, an industry leading AR & VR agency and the enterprise arm of the Bublar Group (publ).

The "Air France AR world" app is available both via the App Store and Google Play. The application is based on a combination of image target and VIO-based technology.

About Vobling

Vobling, a part of Swedish Bublar Group AB (publ), is on a mission bringing the promised land of human computer interaction to both businesses and humanity. Since 2015 the company has been dedicated to creating the best AR & VR applications, services and content on behalf of large scale clients such as SAAB, Tobii, SJ and Merck, just to name a few. The outstanding team, based in Stockholm, Sweden and in Manila, Philippines" offers full stack, end to end capabilities. The company is growing rapidly across both Europe and Asia.

About Bizkit Havas

Bizkit Havas is one of Sweden's leading media and advertising agencies. We are a hybrid agency that is owned by the world's largest communication and content group, Havas, which can be found in over 100 countries. The mix of the Swedish entrepreneurial spirit and great international capabilities, creates an exciting culture and great flexibility in our customer care. The agency has 80 employees in Sweden, 150 in the Nordic region and 20 000 people around the world.

Bizkit was founded in 2001 and works with all media, both digital and analog, and has a fully integrated creative team. We are media and advertising specialists, which means we help our customers with the purchase of media, performance, creative creation, negotiations, strategies, ideas, and other issues related to our business.

About Air France

Air France-KLM is the leading Group in terms of international traffic on departure from Europe. In 2018, it offers its customers access to a network covering 314 destinations in 116 countries thanks to its five brands Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Transavia, Joon and HOP! Air France. With a fleet of 537 aircraft in operation and 98.7 million passengers carried in 2017, Air France-KLM operates up to 2,300 daily flights, mainly from its hubs at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam-Schiphol.

Its Flying Blue frequent flyer programme is one of the leaders in Europe with over 15 million members. Air France-KLM and its partners Delta Air Lines and Alitalia operate the biggest trans-Atlantic joint-venture with over 270 daily flights. Air France-KLM is also a member of the SkyTeam alliance which has 20 member airlines, offering customers access to a global network of over 16,600 daily flights to more than 1,070 destinations in 177 countries.

