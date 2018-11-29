Ericsson and Volvo Cars Sign Five-year Connected Vehicle Cloud Worldwide Deal

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Ericsson Connected Vehicle Cloud (CVC) platform with global operational support to benefit Volvo Car Group worldwide market

Ericsson and Volvo Cars signed first Connected Vehicle Cloud deal in 2012

Industrialized Ericsson Connected Vehicle Cloud platform can benefit all automotive players

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has been selected by Volvo Car Group (Volvo Cars) to provide the industrialized Ericsson Connected Vehicle Cloud (CVC) platform to further enable its digital vehicle services in more than 120 markets worldwide for the next five years.

Volvo Cars, like other major players in the automotive industry, is increasing focus on securing high-quality connected-vehicle services as digitalization increases the importance of software services. The services will also benefit from the increased speed, low-latency and capacity for mission critical applications, such as autonomous driving, that commercial 5G networks will enable.

The deal - which will enable Volvo Cars to provide car owners and drivers with its latest developments in connected car digital services such as automation, fleet management, telematics, navigation, and infotainment - is the largest to date for Ericsson Connected Vehicle Cloud.

Delivered via several geographically distributed centers, the platform takes full account of legal, security, and privacy obligations on a global scale - such as compliance with the European Union (EU) General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

With digital services increasingly becoming a differentiation factor for automotive consumers, the need for a secure and dependable service provision infrastructure is critical to provide quality of service at scale.

This is what the Ericsson Connected Vehicle Cloud delivers - meeting Volvo Cars' high services and applications availability and stability expectations, and allowing Volvo Cars to focus on the value creation of connected vehicle digital customer experiences as a differentiator.

Åsa Tamsons, Head of Business Area Technologies & New Businesses, Ericsson, says: "Ericsson is providing a highly scalable and global platform for connected services to Volvo Cars. By removing complexity in areas such as data legislation and storage management, and improving services latency, our platform enhances the overall user experience of Volvo Cars' connected services.

"Our Ericsson Connected Vehicle Cloud platform will result in rapid innovation and the faster launch of new services to the benefit of Volvo Cars' partners and customers. The new platform enables the latest development in telematics, infotainment, navigation, automation, and fleet management."

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

