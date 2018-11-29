

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's employment level in October hit a record high since reunification and the ILO jobless rate eased from the previous month, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The employment grew by 1.2 percent or 556,000 persons year-on-year to over 45.1 million.



The adjusted ILO jobless rate eased to 3.3 percent from 3.4 percent. The number of unemployed was roughly 1.44 million in October versus 1.45 million in September.



Separately, the statistical office announced that agreed earnings in Germany rose an average 3.7 percent year-on-year in the third quarter. Excluding extra payments, the increase was 2.7 percent.



Over the same period, consumer prices rose 2.1 percent.



