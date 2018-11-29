

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) announced the Board has decided to establish a capital returns policy that will start from the 2019 financial year. Tullow plans to pay an ordinary dividend based on the Group's free cash flow generation, while ensuring an appropriate balance with debt reduction and investment in its business. It is expected that the ordinary dividend in any year will be no less than $100 million and will be payable semi-annually. For the 2018 financial year, the Board will review the potential for a one-off ordinary dividend after the year-end financial close.



The Board of Tullow Oil has decided to cancel the Group's undrawn $350 million revolving corporate credit facility, four months before maturity, to realise cost savings from reduced commitment fees. Following the cancellation of this facility, liquidity headroom of unutilised debt capacity and free cash is expected to be over $1 billion at the end of 2018, the Group said.



