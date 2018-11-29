On November 30, 2016, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares in Misen Energy AB were to receive observation status with reference to that circumstances existed that resulted in material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial position. Today on November 29, 2018, the company published a press release with information that the company has secured long-term financing of the Swedish operation and the arbitration proceeding. According to the press release, the company has secured financing for up to 12 months. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in Misen Energy AB (MISE, SE0001486952, order book ID 40872) shall be removed with effect as of today, November 29, 2018. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elias Skog or Linn Ejderhamn, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB