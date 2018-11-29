

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British media company Daily Mail & General Trust Plc. (DMGT.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2018 statutory profit before tax was 692 million pounds, compared to last year's loss of 112 million pounds.



Earnings per share were 194.7 pence, up from 97.8 pence last year.



Adjusted profit before tax was 182 million pounds, compared to 226 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 42.2 pence, compared to 55.6 pence a year ago.



Statutory operating profit was 169 million pounds, compared to loss of 129 million pounds last year. Adjusted operating profit dropped 19 percent on a pro forma basis to 145 million pounds.



Revenue for the year declined to 1.43 billion pounds from 1.56 billion pounds a year ago. Underlying revenue was stable, with performance in line with expectations.



Further, the full year dividend was increased by 3% to 23.3p.



In London, Daily Mail & General shares were losing around 7 percent to trade at 646 pence.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX