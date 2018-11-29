sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,214 Euro		-0,06
-0,73 %
WKN: A1W599 ISIN: NL0010545661 Ticker-Symbol: 37C 
Aktie:
Branche
Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,388
8,532
10:13
8,448
8,532
10:13
29.11.2018 | 09:41
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial announces voting results of Extraordinary General Meeting

London, November 29, 2018

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announced today that the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders ("EGM") held today in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, elected Hubertus M. Mühlhäuser and Suzanne Heywood as executive directors of the Company.

Details of the resolutions submitted to the EGM and approved today are available on the Company's website).

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Media contact:

CNH Industrial Corporate Communications
Tel: +44

Attachment

  • 20181129_PR_CNH Industrial_Extraordinary_General_Meeting_2018 (https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/0975f79c-a113-4355-8bbb-726a7c5213d4)

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)