CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial announces voting results of Extraordinary General Meeting

London, November 29, 2018

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announced today that the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders ("EGM") held today in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, elected Hubertus M. Mühlhäuser and Suzanne Heywood as executive directors of the Company.

Details of the resolutions submitted to the EGM and approved today are available on the Company's website).

