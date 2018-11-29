Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas receives 220 MW order in USA and secures 10 GW of order intake in 2018

Portland, 29 November 2018

Vestas has received an order for 100 V120-2.2 MW turbines for a project in the U.S., which takes Vestas' order intake in 2018 across the 10 GW mark before entering December. In 2018, Vestas has received orders across six continents, including orders in new markets Panama, Kazakhstan, Bolivia, and Senegal, which underline the strong global demand for wind energy and Vestas' unparalleled global reach.

The new U.S. order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines with deliveries expected to begin in the third quarter of 2019 and commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter.

"The expansion of the V120-2.2 MW turbine in the USA is a direct result of Vestas' dedication to advance wind turbine technology at a rapid pace, incorporating learnings from our unparalleled wind turbine database and installed fleet to build on proven technology", said Chris Brown, President of Vestas' sales and service division in the United States and Canada. "Each new generation of technology unlocks even more value and performance for our customers and continues to deliver the lowest cost of energy to consumers and communities throughout North America".

The project and customer are undisclosed per the customer's request.





