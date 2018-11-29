Boise, Idaho--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2018) - Landmark Title Assurance Agency of Arizona becomes the next title agency to move their wire communications to the RealBlock platform. "As wire fraud incidents continue to increase, the need to secure the exchange of documents and communications between buyers and sellers and others involved in real estate transactions are more crucial than ever. It's often the biggest financial transaction of their lives, and we want to do everything we can to ensure it works as it should. RealBlock will be the new standard of care in the title industry," says Vicki Etherton, President of Landmark.

It's well understood that the real estate industry is in desperate need of digitization (digital closing, signatures and a digital document management and collaboration). The problem is that real estate transactions require the participation of multiple parties. Traditional technologies are built with the mindset of a single company or entity that does business with others through complex document exchange. However, this document exchange is increasingly insecure, slow, and does not foster the speed, security, authentication and integration that needs to exist when working across multiple parties to affect a transaction or business deal.

Professor Todd Taylor, who founded the blockchain research lab at Arizona State University and is one of the RealBlock founders, points out that, "traditional technologies create single points of attack and failure that hackers are able to exploit with greater and greater ease. Using segregation, distributed compute, multi-party validation, encryption, public and private keys and smart contract code, these blockchain technologies are allowing for the creation of single technology stacks (single distributed applications) upon which these multi-tenant applications, such as RealBlock, can be built. This is the "big deal" of blockchain. Not crypto currencies, not a public voting platform, or Uber-less ride sharing, it's the ability to create multi-tenant applications that transform industries and the way we do business today. It actually frees us from this complex and insecure cadre of document exchange."

Landmark's Vicki Etherton agrees: "Finally, we have a technology stack that allows for this multi-party, real estate ecosystem to come together on the same platform and do business together confidently and securely. Title companies will increasingly put their trust in RealBlock."

If you are interested in more information on how a world class blockchain savvy engineering and development team implements a much needed game changing technology into a first class title insurance agency, please attend our investor call on Dec 6, 2018 at 10:00am Arizona Time (9:00am PST). Join the meeting through the details below:

Greenbriar Investor Call - RealBloq Update, Web link: https://zoom.us/j/328583906, Dial in number: 1-720-707-2699. Meeting ID: 328 583 906

For more information see ltaz.com, realbloq.io, and greenbriarcapitalcorp.com.

About Greenbriar Capital Corp:

Greenbriar is a leading developer of sustainable real estate, real estate blockchain, artificial intelligence and renewable energy. With long-term, high impact, contracted sales agreements in key project locations and led by a successful, industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jeff Ciachurski"

Jeffrey J. Ciachurski

Chief Executive Officer and Director

949.903.5906

The Toronto Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the Toronto Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" and include any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Company's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance.