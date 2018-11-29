

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks rose broadly on Thursday, though markets in China and Hong Kong ended in the red amid anxiety ahead of crucial Trump-Xi meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit later this week.



While a substantive breakthrough is unlikely, the two sides may agree on a communique for a de-escalation of trade tensions.



Underlying sentiment remained supported across the region after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that current interest rate is 'just below a range of estimates of so-called neutral level'.



Chinese stocks fluctuated before closing sharply lower ahead of the much-anticipated meeting between the U.S. and Chinese presidents this weekend.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index fell 34.29 points or 1.32 percent to 2,567.44 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.87 percent to 26,451.03.



Japanese shares advanced despite the dollar weakening against the yen on expectations of a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes by the Fed. The Nikkei average rose 85.58 points or 0.39 percent to 22,262.60 while the broader Topix index closed 0.35 percent higher at 1,659.47.



Consumer electronics and video game company Nintendo soared 4.1 percent after its Switch hardware set two new records from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. Nissan Motor rose 1.4 percent to snap a two-day losing streak.



In economic news, retail sales in Japan rose a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent month on month in October, a government report showed. That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.4 percent following the 0.2 percent decline in September.



Australian markets pared some gains after hitting a more than two-week high earlier in the day. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 33.30 points or 0.58 percent at 5,758.40 amid broad-based buying. The broader All Ordinaries index rose 35.60 points or 0.61 percent to 5,835.70.



Higher iron ore and copper prices helped lift miners. BHP Billiton gained 1.2 percent as its Spence copper mine resumed operations after a union strike. Rio Tinto advanced 1.7 percent after approving a $US2.6 billion investment in its Koodaideri iron ore mine in Western Australia.



Financials followed their U.S. peers higher, with banks ANZ, Commonwealth and Westpac rising between half a percent and 0.7 percent.



Waste management company Bingo Industries slumped 5.3 percent after the competition regulator criticized its proposed merger with rival Dial A Dump.



Energy stocks ended mixed despite oil prices falling more than 2 percent overnight. Poker machine maker Aristocrat Leisure declined 2.6 percent after reporting its full-year results.



In economic news, total new capital expenditure in Australia fell a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent sequentially in the third quarter of 2018, official data showed - missing forecasts for an increase of 1.0 percent.



Seoul stocks closed modestly higher after U.S. shares rocketed to their biggest gain in eight months overnight following Powell's dovish comments. The benchmark Kospi inched up 5.88 points or 0.28 percent to 2,114.10.



New Zealand shares rose notably to end higher for the third straight session, led by financials and utilities. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rallied 80.92 points or 0.93 percent to finish at 8,794.88.



Overnight, U.S. stocks posted strong gains as investors interpreted Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks as dovish for interest rates.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 2.5 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 3 percent and the S&P 500 climbed 2.3 percent.



