Linius appoints former Netflix and Sky UK heavy weights to Advisory Board

Linius Technologies to drive rapid business growth with key Advisory Board appointments:

Former Netflix Director of Content Acquisition, Simon Gallagher

Former Sky UK Head of Operations, David Butorac

Newstag Chairperson and former Swedish parliamentarian, Camilla Dahlin-Andersson Ph.D

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) - the only cloud-based solution that transforms static video into hyper-personalized video experiences with its world-first Video Virtualization Engine (VVE) - has significantly strengthened its Advisory Board with three new additions, including former Netflix Director of Content Acquisition, Simon Gallagher, and former Sky UK Head of Operations, David Butorac.

The Advisory Board's mission is to refine and maintain Linius' aggressive growth strategy, in order to accelerate the Company's commercialization. Linius Advisory Board members are retained on minimal fees and performance-based compensation.

The newly appointed Advisory Board members are:

Simon Gallagher : Gallagher is a media rights and corporate strategy executive with 20-years' experience working for leading global entertainment brands. Gallagher previously held positions as Director of Content Acquisition at Netflix, Director of Strategy and Business Development for Hulu, and Vice President of IMG Media.

The experienced trio of experts join existing Linius advisor, David Pann - General Manager responsible for Microsoft's Global Search Advertising Network. The Advisory Board is chaired by Linius Executive Chairman, Gerard Bongiorno.

"Linius will utilize the collective experience and business contacts of its new Advisory Board members to drive new business," said Bongiorno. "Together, the Linius Advisory Board will apply their deep understanding of the media, broadcast and streaming industries to shape and fast-track Linius' continued commercialization."

Simon Gallagher commented: "Demand for subscription streaming services is only increasing. Linius enables that experience to be completely personalized for the first time. Content rights holders, creators and service providers of any kind - from news, to sports and entertainment - can now monetize video in ways they've only dreamed of."

David Butorac commented: "Linius offers TV broadcasters something they've always wanted - the ability to analyze, understand and target viewers at a one-to-one level with content and promotions."

Camilla Dahlin-Andersson commented: "Joining the Linius journey is extremely exciting. Linius' unique technology has the potential to further disrupt the entire news media industry, redefining how video content is produced, delivered and consumed."

About Linius Technologies Limited:

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) has invented and patented the Video Virtualization Engine (VVE), which is available on Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and IBM Cloud.

Amazon, Microsoft and IBM are investing billions in virtualizing 'video services' (technologies) and Artificial Intelligence in the cloud. It is arguably the biggest battle on the internet, given that video accounts for nearly 80 percent of internet traffic.

Only Linius can expose the data that makes up the video file, making cumbersome video as flexible as all other forms of data. Accessing the data within the video file is the missing link for video cloud service providers, creating unparalleled value across the internet video industry.

Linius' VVE-powered Video Hyper-Personalization and Search Solution enables anyone to instantly search the data within video, from across an infinite number of sources, and automatically assemble the results in a single stream on-the-fly. No human hands required.

Linius is revolutionizing the way organizations and individuals across the globe produce, deliver and consume video, enabling previously impossible hyper-personalized video experiences.

It's a breakthrough set to disrupt entire multi-billion-dollar industries. Linius is initially focused on delivering its Video Hyper-Personalization and Search Solution to six core markets: News and Media, Sports Broadcasters and Rights Holders, Education, Corporate Communications, Security and Defense and Sports Betting.

For more on Linius Technologies, visit www.linius.com

