Maximus to Rollout £150 Million Network of Interactive Streetside Hubs in Partnership With Trueform Bringing UK High Streets Into the Digital Age

LONDON, November 29, 2018

Max hubs bring community benefits in terms of greater connectivity, access to information and enhanced security as well as powering the 5G revolution in public spaces

Maximus Networks, a British smart city telecoms company, has announced plans to invest over £150 million in a network of over 2,000 interactive streetside hubs across the UK. On the back of its plans, it has commissioned the award-winning signage and street furniture manufacturer, Trueform, to manufacture Max hubs which will be installed on high streets throughout 2019.

The main supplier of Transport for London's iconic bus shelters, wayfinding signage and digital infrastructure, Trueform is bringing to life Maximus' concept to reimagine the public call box.

Going beyond current street kiosks, Maximus hubs provide extensive public and community benefits in addition to free Wi-Fi, phone calls, wayfinding and rapid device charging. Built with the needs of the community in mind, Max hubs have been devised to provide out-of-home connectivity alongside smart city functions, such as pollution and traffic monitoring and weather data capture.

Through App based interactive screens, the hubs provide public safety and information benefits including access to Childline, access to emergency services, emergency activated cameras to be used if citizens feel threatened as well as information displays that can be used by councils to promote local services and initiatives. Local businesses are set to benefit through the ability to promote local offers, drive footfall to local stores, and interact digitally with consumers, helping to reinvigorate the high street.

The hubs will provide an integrated network of 4G and 5G connectivity. Acting as an integrated network, they will help expand existing coverage across the UK's cities, towns and villages. 5G represents nothing short of a revolution in telecoms. The network will be instrumental in connecting public spaces, both rural and urban, and support the development of internet of things such as autonomous vehicles to make our cities safer and smarter.

Ashley Smatt, CEO, Maximus Networks, said, "We're delighted to be in a position to invest significantly in the upgrading of the UK's public telecoms infrastructure. Working with Trueform on the design and build of Max, we have created the world'smost technologically advanced hub with unrivalled functionality.By upgrading public telecommunications we are connecting communities and bringing our cities, town and villages into the digital age."

Jonathan Morley, CEO of Trueform Group, said, "Working with Maximus on the Max 3 project has been exhilarating. Maximus has taken digital streetside hubs way beyond anything that exists in the market. Combining incredible design with innovation, it is exciting to be part of the next wave of technology towards making our cities smart and delivering tangible benefits to citizens, councils, charities and businesses."

Maximus is currently undertaking consultation with central and local government, businesses and charities as it rolls out the next generation network.

