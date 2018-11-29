'Discover Nanchang, The City of Heroes' Promotion Campaign Held in the UK and France

LONDON, November 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Chinese city of Nanchang launched a series of events in London and Paris this month to spread its 'The City of Heroes' Nanchang promotion campaign.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/790482/Propeller_TV.jpg )



The launch of the campaign on the 16th November was held in West London to kick start two weeks of events held in London and Paris. Led by the Nanchang overseas volunteers team, the launch event announced a series of activities and events to be held in the following days. The event was featured on Sky television channel Propeller TV. Attendees participating in the launch were able to view a screening of Nanchang city's short promotional film, as well as a sample of some of Nanchang's local cuisine, try their hand at Chinese calligraphy and take part in other engaging activities.

During the two weeks of events, Nanchang's overseas volunteers headed to the busy streets and well-known sights of London and Paris to engage with the public. They hosted a round of games and challenges for the public to partake in which aimed to help them get to know the 'City of Heroes' in a fun and engaging way and win a goodie-bag of gifts from Nanchang. This offered passers-by an opportunity to have a taste of what Nanchang has to offer.

Other events included a multi-city flash-mob dance to the city's theme tune 'Nan'er you dan dang' (?????) in Paris, London and Nanchang itself. The song is a tribute to the history of China's Great Revolution and Nanchang's instrumental significance. Academics and experts on China got together to discuss Nanchang's recent developments and its importance in the development of the Chinese Communist Party's international significance.