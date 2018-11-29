Jumio Corp.: Jumio Named to Prestigious 2019 REGTECH100 List for Second Consecutive Year

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jumio, the leading AI-powered trusted identity as a service provider (https://www.jumio.com/), today announced that it has been chosen as one of REGTECH100's (http://fintech.global/regtech100/) most innovative companies for the second consecutive year.



A panel of analysts and industry experts chose winners from a list of 824 candidates from across the world, which is nearly double the number of companies considered last year, highlighting the rapid growth and competitive nature of the RegTech industry. FinTech Global, a London-based FinTech publication, is behind REGTECH100. The selected companies were recognised and commended for their innovative use of technology to generate efficiencies and performance enhancements across the compliance function with financial institutions.

"We are honoured to be recognised for the second consecutive year for our work as a world leader in online identity verification," said Stephen Stuut, CEO of Jumio. "This is further validation of our continuous innovation in next-generation digital identity verification. It recognises the benefits of pioneering augmented intelligence, machine learning and deep learning algorithms to better identify fraudulent IDs and expedite the verification process."

Jumio's state-of-the-art Netverify (https://www.jumio.com/trusted-identity/netverify/) enables businesses to reduce fraud and increase revenue while helping them to provide a fast, seamless customer experience. Jumio uses a combination of biometrics, computer vision, machine learning, AI and verification experts to verify ID credentials issued in 220 countries and territories and better protect the ecosystems of its business customers.

Leading organisations and companies including HSBC, Coinbase, Monzo and others in the financial services industry use Jumio's solutions to enable them to verify their online users, detect fraudulent IDs, and meet compliance mandates. To learn more about Jumio and its award-winning solution, please visit: https://www.jumio.com/trusted-identity/netverify/ (https://www.jumio.com/trusted-identity/netverify/).

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio is the creator of Netverify (https://www.jumio.com/trusted-identity/netverify/) which enables businesses to increase customer conversions while providing a seamless customer experience and reducing fraud. By combining the three core pillars of ID Verification, Identity Verification and Document Verification, businesses now have a complete solution that allows them to establish the real-world identity of the consumer.

Leveraging advanced technology including augmented AI, biometric facial recognition, machine learning and human review, Jumio helps organizations to meet regulatory compliance (https://www.jumio.com/about/compliance-regulations/) including KYC, AML and GDPR and definitively establish the digital identity of their customers. Jumio has verified more than 150 million identities issued by over 200 countries and territories from real time web and mobile transactions. Jumio's solutions are used by leading companies in the financial services, sharing economy, cryptocurrency, retail, travel and online gaming sectors. Based in Palo Alto, California, Jumio operates globally with offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. For more information, please visit www.jumio.com (http://www.jumio.com/).

About REGTECH100

The REGTECH100 is an annual list of 100 of the world's most innovative RegTech companies. These are the companies every financial institution needs to know about as they consider and develop their mission critical RegTech and digital transformation strategies.

The 2018 REGTECH100 list received worldwide attention. Companies that won places on the list generated huge awareness among financial institutions. Many were approached directly by banks and other major FIs, while others got a more welcome reception from prospective clients, which has led to new partnerships, new investments and increased sales.

The list has been updated for 2019 in the fact of the new regulatory challenges financial institutions are facing. It will help senior management at compliance, technology and innovation divisions sort through all the suppliers and identity companies who are most likely to have a lasting impact on the industry.

http://fintech.global/regtech100/ (http://fintech.global/regtech100/)

