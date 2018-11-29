

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:55 am ET Thursday, the Federal Labor Agency will release German jobless rate for November. The unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 5.1 percent.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major opponents. While the euro rose against the pound and the greenback, it held steady against the franc. Against the yen, it dropped.



The euro was worth 128.97 against the yen, 1.1305 against the franc, 0.8899 against the pound and 1.1376 against the greenback as of 3:50 am ET.



