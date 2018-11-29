

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose notably on Thursday as comments from Fed chair Jerome Powell helped ease worries about the pace of rate hikes and investors hoped for some progress in U.S.-China trade talks.



The benchmark DAX was up 81 points or 0.72 percent at 11,380 in opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower the previous day.



Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank were trading mixed after the EU Commission said a reduction in Italy's planned public deficit is not sufficient for the country to escape EU sanctions.



Automakers were broadly higher, with Daimler and Volkswagen rising around 1 percent despite U.S. President Donald Trump renewing threats to impose tariffs on imported cars.



In economic releases, Germany's employment level in October hit a record high since reunification while the ILO jobless rate eased from the previous month, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.



The employment grew by 1.2 percent or 556,000 persons year-on-year to over 45.1 million. The adjusted ILO jobless rate eased to 3.3 percent from 3.4 percent.



