Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2018) -Spacefy Inc. (CSE: SPFY) ("Spacefy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on November 28, 2018 it successfully completed its initial public offering ("IPO") of 13,350,000 units of the Company (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,002,500. Each Unit consisted of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") and one warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Share at a price of $0.40 per Share until November 28, 2020. The Shares were listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange effective November 28, 2018 and will commence trading today, November 29, 2018, under the symbol SPFY.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. acted as the agent (the "Agent") for the IPO. The Agent received a corporate finance fee of $30,000 and, along with members of its selling syndicate, a total cash commission of 9% of the gross proceeds of the IPO and a total of 1,201,500 non-transferrable warrants (each an "Agent's Warrant") calculated as a total of 9% of the number of Units sold. Each Agent's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Share at a price of $0.15 per Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance until November 28, 2020.

Spacefy plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO to fund the Company's growth strategies, which may include general and administrative functions.

About Spacefy

Spacefy is a marketplace that connects creative professionals with spaces for their projects, productions, and events. Harnessing the power of the sharing economy, Spacefy gives creatives access to unique and underutilized spaces while enabling property owners to further monetize their space.

For further information please contact:

Judeh Siwady

Chief Executive Officer

647.559.2716

Investor.relations@spacefy.it

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to the planned use of net proceeds by the Company, and the commencement of trading of the Company's shares on the CSE on November 29, 2018. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Spacefy Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to a U.S. Person unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.