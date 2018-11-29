The "European Road Freight Transport 2018 Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

European Road Freight Transport 2018 provides analysis of how the market is changing by assessing cost structures, EU policy, shippers' requirements and Brexit.

It then takes a deep dive into the potential of digital freight marketplaces and autonomous vehicles and looks at the practical implementation of these technologies by LSPs.

Europe's road freight market has seen strong growth over the last two years, with nominal growth of 5.4% expected in 2018, an improvement over the 4.5% expansion seen in 2017. The market will obviously want to see this trend continue, but 2019 will be a crunch year as providers seek to integrate technology, deal with rising fuel costs, overcome the ongoing driver shortage and, of course, Brexit looms ever nearer on the horizon.

Perhaps more than ever, what's needed is not only a keen awareness of changes in the market and the agility to react, but the ability to transform internally while also continuing to deliver against shippers' demands for price transparency and supply chain visibility throughout the challenges ahead.

The European road freight market is undergoing transformative changes, with digitisation promising to revolutionise traditional practices. Initiatives by tech start-ups and the biggest players in the market reinforce the need to constantly innovate to remain competitive, resulting in a two-speed market and a gap between the most advanced and the rest of the industry.

Smaller and medium-size logistics companies must take advantage of technology and other opportunities to innovate services for shippers and compete successfully with the bigger players. Adding to this challenging scenario are customers changing expectations and demands for supply chain visibility and price transparency.

