

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rallied on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that current interest rates are 'just below a range of estimates of so-called neutral level', implying that the Fed's three-year tightening cycle is drawing to a close.



Investors also looked ahead to a crucial Trump-Xi meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit later this week amid expectations the two sides would agree on a communique for a de-escalation of trade tensions.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 49 points or nearly 1 percent at 5,032 in opening deals after ending on a flat note the previous day.



Automakers Renault and Peugeot were up around 1 percent despite U.S. President Donald Trump renewing threats to impose tariffs on imported cars.



Danone rose over 1 percent after it backed Ayem to launch a new range of Breakfast Protein Pots.



