In a new report, the Canadian National Energy Board has identified the regions with both the highest and lowest solar energy potential. Overall, the future of solar in the country appears bright, as power prices are expected to increase considerably over the next two decades.The competitiveness of solar power generation in Canada is dependent on geographic location, as power prices can range greatly between the 10 provinces and the three territories of the North American country, according to a report published by the Canadian National Energy Board, Economics of Solar Power in Canada (ESPC). Primarily ...

