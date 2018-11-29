EPC contractor Decmil Group has selected Nextracker's NX Horizon solar trackers for the 255 MW Sunraysia Solar Farm, one of Australia's largest solar farms located in New South Wales. From pv magazine Australia After passing the 2 GW cumulative project milestone in Australia earlier this year, U.S.-based manufacturer Nextracker will now supply the 255 MW Sunraysia Solar Farm, one of the biggest solar projects currently under development in the country. The company will provide its NX Horizon solar trackers to the project. Nextracker says the NX Horizon are designed to withstand harsh weather ...

