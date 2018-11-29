sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

18,92 Euro		-0,06
-0,32 %
WKN: A2N6LV ISIN: FR0011675362 Ticker-Symbol: N1N 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEOEN SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEOEN SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEOEN SA
NEOEN SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEOEN SA18,92-0,32 %