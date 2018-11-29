The power plant will be connected to a 3 MW/1.5 MWh lithium-ion battery system. Lenders are the Dutch Development Bank (FMO), the French Development Agency (Proparco) and the Inter-American Development Bank.French independent power producer and solar project developer Neoen has secured financing for its 140 MW (DC) PV project, Capella Solar, in El Salvador. The US$143 million senior debt is being provided by the Dutch Development Bank (FMO), the French Development Agency (Proparco) and the Inter-American Development Bank. This sum, said the FMO in a press release, includes the costs of installing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...