Aspo Oyj: Aspo's Telko Ltd has acquired business of Danish company H H plastkombi a/s

Aspo Plc / Telko Ltd
Press release
28.11.2018 at 11.30
Aspo's Telko Ltd has acquired business of Danish company H H plastkombi a/s
Telko Ltd and H H plastkombi a/s have signed on the 19th of November an agreement by which Telko Ltd will acquire whole business of H H plastkombi.
H H plastkombi a/s is over 28 years old Danish company headquartered in Helsinge, Denmark. Business of H H plastkombi a/s includes distribution of engineering plastics, masterbatches and BOY injection molding machines in Denmark, as well as selling of range of accessories to the plastics industry. Sales revenue of H H plastkombi a/s is approximately 3 MEUR.
Telko Ltd is an Espoo, Finland, headquartered international plastics, chemicals and lubricants expert and distribution company with over 300 employees, sales of over 260 MEUR and history of 110 years. Telko is a leading plastics distribution company on its markets representing world leading brands.
Closing of the transaction is estimated to take place on the 2nd of January, 2019. Until then the both companies continue to operate independently serving each of their own customers.
"We are sure, that by doing this investment, we are able to serve plastics industry even better", says Kalle Kettunen, CEO of Telko.
Telko Ltd is owned by Aspo Plc, which was founded in 1929.
For more information:
Kalle Kettunen, Telko Ltd, CEO, tel. +358 40 558 5478, kalle.kettunen@telko.com
Telko Ltd is a Finland based leading distributor and expert of raw materials (plastics, chemicals, lubricants) having daughter companies in 16 countries and representing leading principals of the industries. The Company operates locally in the Nordic countries, Baltics, Russia, Ukraine, Poland and in many other growing markets in Eastern part of the world. Telko's extensive customer service includes also tailor-made technical support and development of production processes together with customers. Company's strength is comprehensive knowledge of raw materials, which knowledge Telko's specialists have got during the years while working with holistic customer projects. Telko has also a terminal in Rauma and many local warehouses in different markets where the company operates. www.telko.com (http://www.telko.com/)
Aspo Plc is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules. www.aspo.com (http://www.aspo.com/)
This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Aspo Oyj via Globenewswire
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Aspo Oyj via Globenewswire