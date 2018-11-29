Aspo Oyj: Aspo's Telko Ltd has acquired business of Danish company H H plastkombi a/s

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Aspo Oyj via Globenewswire



Aspo Plc / Telko LtdPress release28.11.2018 at 11.30Telko Ltd and H H plastkombi a/s have signed on the 19of November an agreement by which Telko Ltd will acquire whole business of H H plastkombi.H H plastkombi a/s is over 28 years old Danish company headquartered in Helsinge, Denmark. Business of H H plastkombi a/s includes distribution of engineering plastics, masterbatches and BOY injection molding machines in Denmark, as well as selling of range of accessories to the plastics industry. Sales revenue of H H plastkombi a/s is approximately 3 MEUR.Telko Ltd is an Espoo, Finland, headquartered international plastics, chemicals and lubricants expert and distribution company with over 300 employees, sales of over 260 MEUR and history of 110 years. Telko is a leading plastics distribution company on its markets representing world leading brands.Closing of the transaction is estimated to take place on the 2of January, 2019. Until then the both companies continue to operate independently serving each of their own customers."We are sure, that by doing this investment, we are able to serve plastics industry even better", says Kalle Kettunen, CEO of Telko.Telko Ltd is owned by Aspo Plc, which was founded in 1929.For more information:Kalle Kettunen, Telko Ltd, CEO, tel. +358 40 558 5478, kalle.kettunen@telko.com