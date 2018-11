BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of England will release U.K. mortgage approvals data for October at 4:30 am ET Thursday. The number of mortgage approvals are forecast to fall to 64,500 from 65,300 in September.



Ahead of the data, the pound fell against its major opponents.



The pound was worth 144.59 against the yen, 1.2686 against the franc, 1.2768 against the greenback and 0.8905 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



