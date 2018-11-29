JPJ Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2018 / JPJ Group plc (LSE: JPJ) (the "Company"), announces that it was notified on 28 November 2018 that on the same day Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations of JPJ Group plc and Neil Goulden, Executive Chairman of JPJ Group plc, purchased ordinary shares of £0.10 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as follows:
Director
Number of Ordinary Shares purchased
Price
Number of Ordinary Shares held following the transaction
% of Company's issued share capital held
Jason Holden
5,000
£5.85
25,000
0.03%
Neil Goulden
10,000
£5.82
75,000
0.1%
The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1.
Details of PDMR
a)
Name
Jason Holden
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Director of Investor Relations
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
JPJ Group plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each
b)
Identification code
GB00BZ14BX56
c)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of 5,000 Ordinary Shares
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Aggregated price
N/A - single transaction
f)
Date of the transaction
28 November 2018 (UK)
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
1.
Details of PDMR
a)
Name
Neil Goulden
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Executive Chairman
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
JPJ Group plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each
b)
Identification code
GB00BZ14BX56
c)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of 10,000 Ordinary Shares
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Aggregated price
N/A - single transaction
f)
Date of the transaction
28 November 2018 (UK)
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
About JPJ Group plc
JPJ Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. JPJ Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Costa (www.costabingo.com) and InterCasino (www.intercasino.com) brands. For more information about JPJGroup plc, please visit www.jpjgroup.com.
Enquiries:
JPJ Group plc
Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 3907 4025
dan.talisman@jpj.com
JPJ Group plc
Amanda Brewer, Vice President of Corporate Communications
+1 416 720 8150
amanda.brewer@jpj.com
Finsbury
James Leviton
Andy Parnis
+44 (0) 207 251 3801
JPJ@finsbury.com
