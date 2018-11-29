

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks followed their U.S. peers higher on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that U.S. interest rates were just below neutral, implying that the Fed's three-year tightening cycle is drawing to a close.



Investors also remain hopeful for a de-escalation in trade tensions between the U.S. and China at the G20 summit, though a substantive breakthrough is unlikely.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 52 points or 0.75 percent at 7,057 in opening deals after declining 0.2 percent on Wednesday.



Higher iron ore and copper prices helped lift miners, with Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore rising 2-4 percent.



Rio Tinto advanced 1.6 percent after it approved $2.6 billion or A$3.5 billion investment in the Koodaideri iron ore mine in Western Australia.



Tullow Oil gained 0.8 percent. The oil and gas exploration company has decided to establish a capital returns policy that will start from the 2019 financial year.



Holiday group Thomas Cook rose 0.8 percent after it sounded upbeat for 2019.



Media company Daily Mail & General slumped 11 percent after it warned of volatile advertising market conditions.



Real estate firm Hammerson lost 6 percent. The company said it has completed the sale of the 50 percent stake in Highcross shopping centre in Leicester to an Asian investor introduced by M&G Real Estate for 236 million pounds.



Intu properties fell as much as 36 percent after a consortium comprising the Peel Group, the Olayan Group and Brookfield Property Group, has informed its withdrawal from the possible offer for the company.



