Veeva OpenData will provide field teams across 22 countries with accurate customer reference data for better HCP engagement

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced global pharmaceutical and dermo-cosmetics company Pierre Fabre adopted Veeva OpenData for accurate customer data to strengthen healthcare professional (HCP) engagement for its dermo-cosmetics business. Building on its success with Veeva CRM, the company will now have reliable, complete customer data to help medical representatives deliver greater value in HCP interactions.

"We wanted to give our medical reps around the world access to high quality customer data," said Vincent Lacour, program manager at Pierre Fabre. "Veeva OpenData will enable them to target customers more effectively and deliver the right message at the right time."

With hundreds of reps in 22 countries across Europe, North America, South America, and Australia, Pierre Fabre wanted to standardize on one global solution for customer data. Veeva OpenData gives teams easy access to an accurate view of their customers to drive smarter, informed interactions. To maintain productivity, reps can submit data change requests (DCRs) directly to Veeva's global team of expert data stewards that validate and update DCRs within hours.

"Veeva responds to change requests and verifies updates to customer data quickly," added Vincent Lacour, program manager at Pierre Fabre. "Veeva OpenData ensures our reps are working with accurate information to stay productive, compliant, and focused on the customer."

Organizations from emerging biotechs to the largest pharmaceutical companies are using Veeva OpenData, which provides access to approximately 16 million HCPs and their healthcare organizations spanning 42 countries. Leading companies, including 16 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, have made the switch to Veeva OpenData in various regions to increase field effectiveness and enhance customer engagement.

"Pierre Fabre is implementing an innovative global strategy to strengthen customer relationships for its dermo-cosmetics business," said Guillaume Roussel, director of strategy, Veeva OpenData, Europe. "Veeva OpenData will give the company real-time access to accurate customer information to improve commercial execution."

