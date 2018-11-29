Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the $10,839 Million Internet of Things Security Market

LONDON, November 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Report 2019-2029

Forecasts by Application (Transportation (Transportation Sector, Connected Cars), Industrial (Information & Communication Technology, Smart Manufacturing, BFSI, IoT Retail), Healthcare, Consumer Electronics), Solution Type (Threat Analysis, Identity Access Management, Data Loss Protection, Encryption, Dispatch and Incident Response, Distributed Denial of Service Protection, Others) and Security Type (Network Security, End-Point Security, Cloud Security, Application Security, Others) PLUS Profiles of the Leading Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis

The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global Internet of Things security market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $10,893 million in 2019.

Internet of Things (IoT) Security Outlook

We expect that in the next ten years, IoT will further penetrate several different industries and human activities, ranging from the home to the transportation industry, even affecting healthcare systems. IoT has not only allowed for machine-to-machine and machine to object communications but is radically changing how we perform daily activities such as driving or shopping for daily goods, generating great value for enterprises in the form of increases in production and efficiency. This just shows the importance of having the right security measures in place against hacks and data breaches is of the upmost importance. You need to read Visiongain's objective analysis of how this will impact your company and the IoT security industry more broadly. How are you and your company reacting to these changes? Are you sufficiently informed?

How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in the internet of things sector. Visiongain's new study tells you and tells you NOW.

The 240-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global Internet of Things security market, including 264 in-depth tables, charts and graphs. It reveals the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you will be better informed and ready to act.

Report Scope



• Explains how the Internet of Things Security Market is evolving



• Global Internet of Things Security market forecasts from 2019-2029



• Regional and National Internet of Things Security market forecasts from 2019-2029 covering:

- Asia-Oceania IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

- China IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Japan IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

- India IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Australia IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Rest of Asia Oceania IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Americas IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

- USA IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Brazil IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Canada IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Mexico IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Rest of Americas IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

-Middle East and Africa

- South Africa IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Saudi Arabia IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

- UAE IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Rest of MEA IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Europe IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

- France IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

- UK IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Germany IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Italy IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Spain IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Rest of Europe IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Internet of Things Security market forecasts from 2019-2029 by Application:

- Healthcare IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Consumer Electronics IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Transportation:

- Transportation Sector IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Connected Cars IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Industrial:

- Information & Communication Technology IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Smart Manufacturing IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

- BFSI IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Retail IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Internet of Things Security market forecasts from 2019-2029 by Solution Type:

- Threat Analysis IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Identity Access Management IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Data Loss Protection IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Encryption IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Dispatch and Incident Response IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Distributed Denial of Service Protection IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Others IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Internet of Things Security market forecasts from 2019-2029 by Security Type:

- Network Security IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

- End-Point Security IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Cloud Security IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Application Security IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Others IoT Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Profiles of the Leading 15 Companies including an Overview, Financials and Key Developments

- Amazon

- Apple

- AT&T

- Cisco

- Gemalto N.V

- IBM

- Infineon Technologies AG

- Intel

- Microsoft

- NXP Semiconductor

- Palo Alto Networks Inc.

- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

- Symantec Corporation

- Verizon Communications, Inc.

- Vodafone Group Plc

• Analysis of game changing technological trends being employed by the leading players and how these will shape the Internet of Things security industry.



• Who are the leading IoT security players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?



• SWOT analysis of the major strengths and weaknesses of the IoT security market, together with the opportunities available and the key threats faced.



• Market conclusions & recommendations.

How will you benefit from this report?

• This report will keep your knowledge base up to speed. Don't get left behind

• This report will reinforce strategic decision-making based upon definitive and reliable market data

• You will learn how to exploit new technological trends

• You will be able to realise your company's full potential within the market

• You will better understand the competitive landscape and identify potential new business opportunities & partnerships

Who should read this report?

• Anyone within the IoT value chain.

• Internet of Things vendors

• M2M Vendors

• Mobile equipment vendors

• Mobile infrastructure solution providers

• Mobile network operators (MNO)

• M2M service providers

• Device manufacturers (OEM)

• Chip set vendors

• Electricity utility companies,

• Grid security vendors, smart grid

• IT vendors and service providers

• CEO's

• COO's

• CIO's

• Business development managers

• Marketing managers

• Technologists

• Suppliers

• Investors

• Banks

• Government agencies

• Contractors

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the top companies in the IoT and IoT security market. You will find data, trends and predictions.

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun atsara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website:https://www.visiongain.com/report/internet-of-things-iot-security-market-report-2019-2029/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Emailsara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

List of Other Organisations Mentioned in this Report

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun onsara.peerun@visiongain.com