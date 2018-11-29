The US$215 million Apodi solar park is located in the city of Quixeré, in the state of Ceará. The project was selected in Brazil's second auction for renewables, which was held in 2015.From pv magazine LatAm Norwegian solar developer Scatec Solar has announced the completion of its 162 MW Apodi solar project in Brazil. The plant, which was built through a 50/50 joint venture with Norway's oil company Equinor, is 43.75% owned by Scatec, 43.75% by Equinor and 12.5% by holding company Apodi Participações, formed by the Brazilian companies Z2 Power, Pacto Energia and Kroma Energia. The project was ...

