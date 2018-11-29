The "Banking Market in Romania, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Banking Market in Romania 2018 is the latest publication on the banking sector in Romania. It is describing the present market structure and recent trends in the banking market. It also provides short-term estimates of key retail and corporate volumes for the years 2018-2020.
After a surge in GDP in 2017, the Romanian economy has decelerated during the first three quarters of 2018. Romania's GDP is expected to slow down to ~4% in 2018 from over 7% recorded in 2017.
The key driver of the growth remains private consumption and fixed investments. Private consumption continues to be fuelled by lower taxes, surging wages, and falling unemployment. The labor market improved remains strong with unemployment rate persisting below 5%. The consumer price index (CPI) rebounded violently from a negative territory in 2016 to over 4% YoY in the first half of 2018.
The highly expansionary fiscal policy pursued by the government, including lowering of VAT and income tax has contributed to imbalances including the C/A deficit and the budget deficit, both widening to over 3% as of 2018.
Total banking assets in Romania increased by 9% YoY in 2017 and they also sustained fast growth in the first three quarters of 2018, hitting a record high of RON 445 billion as of September 2018. Client deposits at banks recorded a slightly slower rate of growth to nearly RON 368 billion with household deposits remaining strong.
By contrast, outstanding client loans grew faster than in the past and reached RON 257 billion as of Q3 2018. The faster pace of growth in outstanding loans has been accompanied by the falling ratio of non-performing loans.
The NPL ratio has more than halved since 2016 and reached 5.7% (EBA ratio) as of June 2018. The sector has also made further progress in containing currency-related risks as the share of outstanding loans denominated in foreign currency has been reduced substantially, in particular, in the case of corporate and mortgage loans.
