

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks followed their U.S. peers higher on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that U.S. interest rates were just below neutral, implying that the Fed's three-year tightening cycle is drawing to a close.



Investors also remained hopeful for a de-escalation in trade tensions between the U.S. and China at the G20 summit, though a substantive breakthrough is unlikely.



In economic releases, Germany's employment level in October hit a record high since reunification while the ILO jobless rate eased from the previous month, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.



The employment grew by 1.2 percent or 556,000 persons year-on-year to over 45.1 million. The adjusted ILO jobless rate eased to 3.3 percent from 3.4 percent.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.6 percent at 359.52 in opening deals after closing virtually unchanged the previous day.



The German DAX, France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were up between 0.6 percent and 0.9 percent.



Higher iron ore and copper prices helped lift miners, with Anglo American, Antofagasta, Rio Tinto and Glencore rising 2-4 percent.



British media company Daily Mail & General slumped 11 percent after it warned of volatile advertising market conditions.



Intu properties fell as much as 36 percent in London after a consortium comprising the Peel Group, the Olayan Group and Brookfield Property Group, has informed its withdrawal from the possible offer for the company.



Danone rose over 1 percent in Paris after it backed Ayem to launch a new range of Breakfast Protein Pots.



Automakers Daimler, Volkswagen, Renault and Peugeot were up between half a percent and 1.4 percent despite U.S. President Donald Trump renewing threats to impose tariffs on imported cars.



Banks were subdued after the EU Commission said a reduction in Italy's planned public deficit is not sufficient for the country to escape EU sanctions.



Ericsson advanced 1.3 percent after it has been selected by Volvo Car Group to provide the CVC platform to further enable its digital vehicle services in more than 120 markets worldwide for the next five years.



