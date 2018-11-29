Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 28-November-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 368.95p INCLUDING current year revenue 376.07p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 364.84p INCLUDING current year revenue 371.96p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---