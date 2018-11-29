Baltic RE Group, AS announces the early redemption of the Bonds

Baltic RE Group, AS (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company will make an early redemption of all outstanding bonds with ISIN LV0000802197 (the "Bonds") in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds prospectus.

The early redemption date is set to December 12, 2018. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds prospectus, Bonds will be redeemed at an amount equal to 101.50 per cent of the nominal amount of the Bonds (i.e. EUR 1'015 per Bond). The scope of the redemption is 100% of all Bonds issued, to optimize the financial structure of the Company, having negotiated alternative long-term sources of finance on more favourable terms.

The redemption amount will be paid to each Bonds holder, the bondholder list will be fixed according to the terms and conditions prescribed in the Bond's prospectus on December 5th, 2018.

In connection with the redemption, Bonds will be delisted from Nasdaq Riga.

About Baltic RE Group, AS



Baltic RE Group, AS business lines are purchase and sale of real estate, its lease and management. The holding is the largest lessor of all-purpose high quality commercial areas with state-of-the-art facilities in Old Riga. Baltic RE Group, AS is investing in the Baltics with a long-term view, highly specific vision and a non-speculative approach for the creation of sustainable value.

For more information, please visit - http://www.balticregroup.com

Dina Abaja

Member of the Board, authorized person

Phone: +371 27832796

E-mail:dina.abaja@balticregroup.com