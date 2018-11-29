

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell below $50 per barrel for the first time in over a year on Thursday as rising crude stockpiles and fears of a slowdown in global economic growth continued to weigh on prices ahead of next week's OPEC meeting.



Global benchmark Brent crude fell 1.4 percent to $58.27 per barrel while WTI contracts for January delivery were down 1.1 percent at $49.72 per barrel, the lowest since September 2017.



Investors remain worried about excess supply in the market after data from the Energy Information Administration showed yet another weekly increase in U.S. crude stocks.



Crude oil inventories in the U.S. rose by a bigger-than-expected 3.58 million barrels in the week to November 23, marking the 10th consecutive weekly gain and the longest streak since 2015.



Comments from Russian President Putin also added to the uncertainty over potential production cuts in 2019.



According to Putin, Russia is comfortable with oil at US$60/bbl considering that the expenditure side of the government's budget is based on $40 per barrel. Budget-balance oil price is calculated at $43 a barrel for next year, he said.



