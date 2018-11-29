

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Groupe Renault (RNSDY.PK), Nissan Motor Co. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK), Ltd and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (MMTOF.PK) jointly issued a statement that they remain fully committed to the Alliance. The companies noted that, over the past few days, their Boards have all - individually and collectively - emphatically reiterated their strong commitment to the Alliance.



On November 22, the Board of Directors of Nissan Motor Co. voted unanimously to discharge Carlos Ghosn as Chairman of the Board, and as Representative Director, and to discharge Greg Kelly as Representative Director. Also, the Board of Nissan confirmed that the company's Alliance partnership with Renault remains unchanged.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX