

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The law legalizing cannabis for recreational use in Michigan will come into effect on December 6, 2018, nearly a month after the voters approved Proposal 1, the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act, which called for the expansion of marijuana use.



The law allows for:



-- individuals 21 and older to purchase, possess and use marijuana and marijuana infused edibles, and grow up to 12 marijuana plants for personal consumption. -- There is a 10-ounce limit for marijuana kept at residences and require amounts over 2.5 ounces be secured in locked containers. -- The permitted retail sales of marijuana and edibles will be subject to a 10% tax.



The recreational sales of marijuana may not commence in Michigan until early 2020, according to reports.



Michigan is the 10th state to authorize recreational marijuana use. Marijuana for medical use has been legal in the state since 2008.



In the United States, 10 states have legalized recreational marijuana, 32 states and Washington DC have legalized marijuana for medical use, and 13 states have decriminalized, but not legalized, marijuana.



