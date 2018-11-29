

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose on Thursday to extend gains from the previous session as the dollar weakened broadly in view of dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.



Spot gold rose 0.45 percent to $1,226.87 per ounce after rising 0.6 percent in the previous session, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.21 percent at $1,232.40 per ounce.



The dollar sagged and equities rallied after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said interest rates are currently 'just below the broad range of estimates of the level that would be neutral for the economy.'



Powell's comments suggested that the Fed's three-year tightening cycle is drawing to a close. Markets, however, expect another 25 bps rate hike in December - thus pushing the nominal rate to 2.25-2.50 percent.



All eyes are now on the upcoming G20 meeting in Argentina against the backdrop of worsening concerns about the global economy.



U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit two weeks after there was open hostility between the two nations at the Apec meeting in Papua New Guinea.



While a substantive breakthrough is unlikely, the two sides may agree on a communique for a de-escalation of trade tensions.



