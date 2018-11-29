inno-train Diagnostik and JETA Molecular announced today that they had entered into a sales and co-development relationship. Under terms of their agreement, inno-train will distribute JETA's QTRACE Analysis System in the United States and Europe, with the exception of France. The company's R&D teams will collaborate to co-develop new diagnostic applications, leveraging each other's product portfolios and domain expertise.

The QTRACE Analysis System utilizes qPCR-based detection of insertion/deletion polymorphisms in the human genome as a means to uniquely identify and monitor individuals involved in stem cell transplantations.

Doug Bost, CEO of JETA Molecular noted, "This agreement will ensure broader access to our products globally, while locally, JETA will remain focused on delivering innovative products to the transplantation and transfusion communities. Partnering with inno-train gives JETA the unique opportunity to collaboratively build a suite of turnkey diagnostic applications, addressing current unmet needs in clinical testing labs."

Stephan Jacobs, VP of inno-train Inc. stated, "We are looking forward to this new collaboration expanding inno-train's product portfolio by combining molecular pre- and post-transplant diagnostics. This cooperation will improve transplant outcomes resulting in better patient care."

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

About inno-train Diagnostik:

inno-trainTM Diagnostik is a privately-held company headquartered in Kronberg, Germany and with its U.S. subsidiary in Clinton, NY. For 20 years inno-train's emphasis has been intuitive design, development and commercialization of innovative molecular kits, reagents and systems for transplant and transfusion markets, and state of the art TaqMan-PCR based testing kits and systems for HLA-, Red Blood Cell- and HPA-typing, providing an easy and fast automated process in real-time from sample to result.

For more information, please visit: www.inno-train.com or email: info@inno-train.com

About JETA Molecular, BV

JETA Molecular, BV., based in Utrecht, the Netherlands, is a privately-held, molecular testing company focused on the design, development and commercialization of noninvasive reagent and software solutions for transplant monitoring. The Company has commercialized the market leading QTRACE Analysis System a qPCR-based reagent and software suite. The QTRACE Analysis System is intended for the quantitative measurement of recipient-derived, genomic DNA from white blood cells in peripheral blood and/or bone marrow as an aid in the monitoring of the response to hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

For more information, please visit: www.jetamolecular.com

