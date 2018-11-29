Caliber Corporate Advisers: Lane Mendelsohn Vantagepoint ai President Interviewed Live on NewsmaxTV

President of the World's First Artificial Intelligence Trading Software Invited to Discuss Recent Tech Stock Losses, Cyber Monday Impact and Good Buy Suggestions

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2018 / Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint ai, the software company that developed the first artificial intelligence (AI) trading software in the world available to retail investors and traders was invited to be interviewed live on NewsmaxTV.

Mendelsohn's artificial intelligence software, Vantagepoint, forecasted the recent tech stock losses, so NewsmaxTV invited him to share his expert insight on what may have caused it and what lies ahead. Vantagepoint is known for its patented, trend forecasting technology that has a proven accuracy of up to 86%.

During the interview, Lane Mendelsohn shares some positive insight in terms of what is to come for the tech and retail industries. Based on the software's predictions, things should be looking up for the remaining part of the year.

"Our indicators are forecasting that there will be some short-term strength which could lead into longer-term strength. You know we have an artificial intelligence screener which scans through thousands of stocks each day. But there are certain sectors that are ripe right now and tech is absolutely one of them that is being indicated."

He even shares some specific retail stocks that he believes investors should keep a close eye on which you can find out about in the interview video.

As the first AI trading software in the world available to retail investors, Vantagepoint is also the longest standing, while it remains at the forefront of the trading software industry with about 30,000 customers in about 160 countries worldwide. 2019 marks the Company's 40th Anniversary of empowering traders and investors around the world.

