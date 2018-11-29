42Gears UEM Offers Support for Apple Classroom App

BANGALORE, India, November 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

42Gears Mobility Systems, a 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant recognized Visionary UEM solution provider announces that it now offers support for Apple Classroom App. The support is aimed at minimizing the manual installation and configuration of iPads to be used in classrooms for learning and education purpose.

Classroom app for iPads is a powerful tool to help teachers promote learning, share student work, and manage student devices. It supports shared as well as one-to-one environments. This Classroom app puts the control and monitoring of iPads issued by schools for students in their teachers' hands.

With 42Gears UEM, manual configuration of iPads is greatly reduced and teachers get better control over the devices. 42Gears UEM configures the relationship between students, devices, and classes to help teachers transform their classrooms into dynamic and interactive learning environments. It helps to set up separate classrooms within the Classroom app, with each class featuring the respective list of students as well as the actions that can be performed by the teacher on the devices.

Prakash Gupta, Co-founder and CTO of 42Gears explains, "Technology has been most readily adopted in the education sector. Our endeavour has been to make IT as hands-off as possible, especially for teachers and service providers. With 42Gears UEM, we minimize and simplify the process of setting up Classroom app for teachers, while giving them the control to creatively integrate the devices into daily classroom workflows. Educational institutes can easily and quickly deploy iPads with necessary settings to its teachers for streamlined curriculum delivery."

42Gears is a leading Unified Endpoint Management Solution provider, offering SaaS and On-premise solutions to secure, monitor and manage all business endpoints such as tablets, phones, desktops and wearables. 42Gears products support company-owned as well as employee-owned devices built on Android, iOS, Windows, MacOS, Wear OS and Linux platforms. It has more than 9000 customers in 115+ countries. 42Gears's products are used in verticals like healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education and retail. For more information, please visit http://www.42gears.com.



